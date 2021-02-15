2GB
Hopeful parents gain new tool for pregnancy journey

47 mins ago
Deborah Knight
HEALTHIVF
Article image for Hopeful parents gain new tool for pregnancy journey

The Morrison Government has today launched a new website to help Australians estimate their chances of success through IVF. 

The website, YourIVFSuccess, provides a tool to estimate success rates for individuals by considering a number of factors unique to each user.

IVF Australia Medical Director Doctor Peter Illingworth said the predictor “gives you a very detailed assessment of your overall chance of having a baby through IVF”.

YourIVFSuccess provides a secondary tool comparing the success rates of IVF clinics.

“That’s a little bit cruder because the numbers aren’t quite as specific for your own individual circumstances,” said Dr Illingworth.

But Dr Illingworth added, “the most important predictor of having a baby is the patient themselves”.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

AustraliaNews
