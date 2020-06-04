HomeBuilder scheme will be rort-proof

The Morrison Government has announced a new HomeBuilder program in an effort to bolster job security in the residential construction sector.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ray Hadley the new program, which will provide grants of $25,000 to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home, is designed to avoid being rorted.

“Like what happened with that [Pink Batts] program years ago, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got the licensed tradespeople who are involved in this program, and that people don’t set up schemes just to take advantage of it.

“I mean if it’s replacing every kitchen cabinet in the country, then someone’s gonna have a loan of that, there’s no doubt about that.”

This is the reason behind the renovation element of the program only being available for modifications in excess of $150,000. To find out more about how the program will work, read this HomeBuilder Backgrounder.

Housing Industry Association Managing Director Graham Wolfe told Deborah Knight the scheme will keep tradies employed far into 2021, and contribute more than $15 billion to the economy.

Prior to the announcement, he said, forecasts indicated new housing construction projects would half in the July-December period, and jobs along with them.

“It was looking to be an extremely depressing period of time.

“Our economy needs it, Australia needs it. This is a win-win.”

