Home is where the drink is: Australian drinking habits revealed

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Research revealing Australians prefer to drink at home may hide a darker side to our alcohol culture.

A new report has found Australians across all age groups, genders and locations prefer to drink at home.

Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education CEO Caterina Giorgi told Jim Wilson the harms of drinking at home can often be invisible.

“Alcohol increases the severity and frequency of family violence. And we also know alcohol contributes to chronic diseases … and alcohol dependence.

“Some of the trends we’re hearing about during COVID is that people are more likely to start drinking earlier in the day.

“They’re more likely to say that they’ll be drinking alone, and they’re more likely to drink more regularly.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
