2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hollywood cast claim The Secret changed their lives

3 mins ago
Deborah Knight
BookMoviesThe Secret

Based on an Australian book of the same name, The Secret: Dare to Dream is now showing in cinemas.

First published in 2006, The Secret claims the power of positive thinking has real-life manifestations.

Author Rhonda Byrne told Deborah Knight several of the movie adaptation’s cast members claim their own lives have been changed by the book.

“Prior to the movie, I know that Josh [Lucas] said the best moments in his life are when he’s really deliberately used the Secret.

“Jerry O’Connell, who also stars in the film, heard that it was being made and he used the Secret to get cast.

“Katie [Holmes] is really impacted by the book, and has lived her life in gratitude.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873