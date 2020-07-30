Hollywood cast claim The Secret changed their lives

Based on an Australian book of the same name, The Secret: Dare to Dream is now showing in cinemas.

First published in 2006, The Secret claims the power of positive thinking has real-life manifestations.

Author Rhonda Byrne told Deborah Knight several of the movie adaptation’s cast members claim their own lives have been changed by the book.

“Prior to the movie, I know that Josh [Lucas] said the best moments in his life are when he’s really deliberately used the Secret.

“Jerry O’Connell, who also stars in the film, heard that it was being made and he used the Secret to get cast.

“Katie [Holmes] is really impacted by the book, and has lived her life in gratitude.”

