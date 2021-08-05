Hillsong founder Brian Houston charged with alleged child abuse concealment

67-year-old Hillsong church founder Brian Houston has been charged by police, alleged to have had knowingly concealed information relating to child sexual offences.

In 2019, police commenced an investigation into reports the church leader knowingly concealed information the abuse of a boy, allegedly perpetrated by Houston’s father Frank, in the 1970s.

Houston has now been charged with concealing a serious indictable offence, and will face court in October.

Image: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images