2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Hilarious footage of Boris Johnson..

Hilarious footage of Boris Johnson struggling with an umbrella

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Boris Johnson
Article image for Hilarious footage of Boris Johnson struggling with an umbrella

Ben Fordham and Ray Hadley have discovered a funny video of the British Prime Minister attempting to open an umbrella.

Boris Johnson was attending a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, sitting beside Prince Charles.

Press PLAY below to hear their reactions

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873