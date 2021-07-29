Hilarious footage of Boris Johnson struggling with an umbrella

Ben Fordham and Ray Hadley have discovered a funny video of the British Prime Minister attempting to open an umbrella.

Boris Johnson was attending a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, sitting beside Prince Charles.

Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella, much to the amusement of the Prince of Wales and Home Secretary Priti Patel. The Prime Minister was attending a dedication ceremony of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.#5News pic.twitter.com/dKsJ8E3ZnS — Channel 5 News (@5_News) July 28, 2021

Press PLAY below to hear their reactions