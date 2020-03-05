Sydney high school closed after student contracts coronavirus

A school in Sydney’s north has been forcibly closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus.

A 16-year-old at Epping Boys High was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday night with his family alerting the school.

Authorities immediately announced the school would be closed for Friday, telling staff and students to self-isolate over the weekend.

It gives health workers time to identify anyone who had direct contact with the Year 11 student and to develop a containment strategy.

It’s believed the boy caught the disease from someone who has already been identified by authorities.

There are now 25 cases of the disease in New South Wales, largely centred around the Ryde area.

The Commonwealth’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Brendan Murphy tells Alan Jones he’s confident the outbreak will be contained.

“NSW Health is right on top of this.

“That outbreak is the first real community transmission but it’s very small at the moment and they’re doing everything they can to contain it.”

He’s also urged Australians to stop panic buying at supermarkets, saying there is no need to do so.

“Go about your normal business without fear.

“Some people feel long shelflife products are what they need to make them feel secure but there is no reason to do that.”

