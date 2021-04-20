‘He’s finished’: Veterans’ Affairs Minister scrutinised over Royal Commission role

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing criticism for appointing Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester to lead the consultation process for the Royal Commission into veteran suicides.

Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson veterans are “terribly, terribly disappointed”, and any goodwill Mr Morrison established in announcing the Royal Commission “all fell apart straight away this morning when we found out”.

“The Prime Minister has not learned from giving jobs to mates.

“Chester’s gone, he’s finished.

“I can’t wait to see him put under the pump by a Royal Commissioner … because I’d be very surprised if you don’t see him pulled to shreds.”

Image: Jenny Evans/Getty Images