2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘He’s an absolute joke’: Graham Richardson slams Barnaby Joyce’s leadership intentions

03/02/2020
Ben Fordham
Barnaby JoyceGraham Richardson

Former Labor Senator Graham Richardson has slammed Barnaby Joyce’s intention to challenge the Nationals leadership.

The Nationals will meet at 9am on Tuesday with Barnaby Joyce confirming he will challenge Michael McCormack for the leadership of the party.

Matt Canavan has offered his resignation as Resources Minister, saying he will support Barnaby Joyce as leader.

National Political Editor Michael Pachi tells Brooke Corte support for Mr Joyce within the party is unclear.

“Some people are saying he’s got the numbers, others are saying he won’t quite get there.

“If Barnaby gets close to toppling Michael McCormack, and Michael McCormack survives, his authority is clearly going to be diminished.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

But Mr Richardson tells Ben Fordham Mr Joyce is not fit to lead.

“This is a bloke who’s made a joke of his life for the last two years.

“He’s just an absolute joke, some would say a sick joke.

“I think if you give him the leadership again you’re treating the public with scant respect.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.