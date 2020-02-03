‘He’s an absolute joke’: Graham Richardson slams Barnaby Joyce’s leadership intentions

Former Labor Senator Graham Richardson has slammed Barnaby Joyce’s intention to challenge the Nationals leadership.

The Nationals will meet at 9am on Tuesday with Barnaby Joyce confirming he will challenge Michael McCormack for the leadership of the party.

Matt Canavan has offered his resignation as Resources Minister, saying he will support Barnaby Joyce as leader.

National Political Editor Michael Pachi tells Brooke Corte support for Mr Joyce within the party is unclear.

“Some people are saying he’s got the numbers, others are saying he won’t quite get there.

“If Barnaby gets close to toppling Michael McCormack, and Michael McCormack survives, his authority is clearly going to be diminished.”

But Mr Richardson tells Ben Fordham Mr Joyce is not fit to lead.

“This is a bloke who’s made a joke of his life for the last two years.

“He’s just an absolute joke, some would say a sick joke.

“I think if you give him the leadership again you’re treating the public with scant respect.”

