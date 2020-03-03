‘He’s a great fighter’: Mark Latham addresses speculation Andrew Constance will leave politics

Mark Latham has described Andrew Constance as a politician “we can’t afford to lose” amid speculation the Bega MP will quit politics.

The Bega MP has temporarily stepped away from ministerial duties to be at the frontline of the crisis in his local community, as he deals with the clean-up effort after the bushfires that ravaged the NSW South Coast.

The senior government minister has revealed he and his family are struggling with the bushfire trauma and has spoken about the importance of mental health.

Ben Fordham says, “I’ve got a feeling we have a strong chance of losing him. There’s a chance that he’ll say, ‘I need to focus on my local community.'”

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has commended Mr Constance on the way he has navigated the bushfire crisis.

“He’s done a magnificent job but we’ve always got to remember in politics, people are still human beings.

“I hope he stays in politics, he’s been a pretty good transport minister. He’s a great fighter for his electorate and he’s not the sort of person we can afford to lose, but he’ll have to make a decision in the best interest of himself and his family.”

