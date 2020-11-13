‘He’ll be right’: Star winger Josh Addo-Carr ruled in for Origin III
Star winger Josh Addo-Carr is no longer in doubt for the State of Origin decider after sustaining a toe injury in game two.
NSW Blues senior assistant coach Greg Alexander gave Addo-Carr a clean bill of health, and a ringing endorsement.
“He’ll be right, he’ll just rest,” Mr Alexander told James Willis.
“He won’t need to run this week, and he’ll have a run on Monday. But he’ll be good.”
