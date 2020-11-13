2GB
‘He’ll be right’: Star winger Josh Addo-Carr ruled in for Origin III

3 hours ago
James Willis
Greg AlexanderJosh Addo-CarrNSW Bluesrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Star winger Josh Addo-Carr is no longer in doubt for the State of Origin decider after sustaining a toe injury in game two.

NSW Blues senior assistant coach Greg Alexander gave Addo-Carr a clean bill of health, and a ringing endorsement.

“He’ll be right, he’ll just rest,” Mr Alexander told James Willis.

“He won’t need to run this week, and he’ll have a run on Monday. But he’ll be good.”

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
