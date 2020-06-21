‘Heavens above!’: Victorian Premier lashed over spike in COVID-19 cases

Victoria is under the spotlight after a spike in coronavirus cases has fueled fears of a second wave.

The state has reimposed coronavirus restrictions after 100 new cases were confirmed in the past five days.

Premier Daniel Andrews has blamed large family gatherings for the increase in cases, with those testing positive failing to isolate.

But Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham that’s not the only issue.

“Well, Daniel Andrews is an idiot,” Mr Smith said.

“This is the bloke that let 10,000 people protest in the centre of Melbourne and he doesn’t think that there’s a connection that two weeks later we get a massive spike in coronavirus cases?

“I mean, heavens above!

“Now, the rest of the country are looking at the corona capital of Australia, Melbourne, with disdain.”

Image: Nine News