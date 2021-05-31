2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Heartless, stupid’ Labor MP questions state funeral for Bob Fulton

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BOB FULTONLynda VoltzNRL
Article image for ‘Heartless, stupid’ Labor MP questions state funeral for Bob Fulton

A NSW MP has come under fire for insensitively requesting the government put forward the business case for NRL Immortal Bob Fulton’s state funeral. 

Shadow Minister for Sport and Recreation Lynda Voltz suggested it was unfair Fulton would receive a state funeral after Tommy Raudonikis was only given a memorial at the SCG.

The Daily Telegraph published comments by Ms Voltz on Saturday:

“The Premier should be laying down her reasons and presenting the business case on how she made the decision,” she said.

“You should have some guidelines and if the Premier is going to divert from guidelines there should be a reason behind that.”

Ray Hadley was taken aback by the comments, slamming Ms Voltz for her brazen attitude.

“The business case?” he asked.  “We’re dealing with the passing of someone.”

“I mean, what a heartless, stupid woman.

“Take off your head, Lynda and put on a pumpkin!”

Ray said Ms Voltz’s comments will become another reason why “Labor will be consigned to Opposition”.

“They are devoid of any brains or sense of decorum if they agree with the sentiments of this woman.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s justification for Fulton’s state funeral

The NSW government will livestream the service on Friday, June 4 at 10.30am, which can be viewed here.

Ray Hadley
NewsNSWPoliticsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873