Two people have been charged with spitting at health workers in separate incidents in NSW.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with spitting on a doctor at Hornsby hospital where she was being treated for a cut in her arm.

Police say a 53-year-old man spat on two paramedics in Forster earlier this week.

He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and complaining of pain to his ribs when he was picked up by the Ambulance.

