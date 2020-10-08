Health order grey area leaves live music venues in limbo

Live music venues across NSW are seeking clarity from the state government over ambiguity in the public health order’s definition of an entertainment venue.

Pubs and clubs were not included when restrictions were eased to allow theatres, concert halls, and dance halls to admit up to 1000 patrons or 50 per cent of their total capacity.

Century Venues chief operating officer Sam Nardo told Jim Wilson the industry has welcomed government interventions, but more needs to be done.

“It’s great to see the NSW government signalling for the cultural industries to help kickstart the economy, because that’s something we can certainly do, and there’s good evidence around that.

“But we need to be here to be able to contribute.”

