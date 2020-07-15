Health Minister’s warning to young Australians

Health Minister Brad Hazzard is warning young Australians to remain on high alert as Sydney’s COVID-19 cluster grows.

34 people have become infectious from the Crossroads Hotel cluster and almost 20 businesses have shut as a result.

Mr Hazzard told Ben Fordham young people can often be the most infectious.

“I’ve been talking to the health tracers and they tell me that young people get out and about usually late in the evening and they go to a lot of places.

“And if they happen to have the virus they can be super spreaders with great skill and acumen.

“We’ve got a young bloke from that latest cluster… he had one of the highest infection levels that we’ve ever seen.”

