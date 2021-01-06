2GB
Health ministers team up to mandate masks for Aussie travellers

5 hours ago
Health ministers team up to mandate masks for Aussie travellers

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed to Mark Levy that he and other state health ministers are attempting to mandate masks on domestic flights. 

Mr Hazzard, Victoria’s Martin Foley, Queensland’s Yvette D’Ath and the ACT’s Rachel Stephen-Smith are seeking the necessary legal advice.

“We are all in agreement that we would do what we could to try and make masks mandatory to ease the pressure on the airlines themselves,” said Mr Hazzard.

“It’s tricky because it goes into Commonwealth territory … but we think we can do it.

“If there are other measures the federal government agrees across the board, … of course, we’ll do those as well.”

Mr Hazzard slammed people ignoring advice to wear a mask, saying they should stay home.

“People can have their views, but in the middle of a pandemic, get real, folks!

“The idiocy we see … is just insane.”

