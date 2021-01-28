Health Minister’s plea as authorities chase down NZ returnees

Health authorities are on the hunt for a group of travellers who returned from New Zealand before the border slammed closed.

Twelve arrivals, seven of whom are in Sydney, were previously staying at the Auckland hotel at the centre of an outbreak of the highly infectious South African COVID-19 strain.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson he hadn’t yet been updated on the unfolding situation.

“I know that public health have obviously been working with their New Zealand counterparts; there were lots of conversations yesterday and actually the last few days.

“Certainly from our point of view, we just want to make sure we get to those people who may have come from that hotel, and make sure that they are in fact negative.

“If they’re out there listening to your program, please get tested.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Nine News