Health Minister to introduce new health orders in wake of Bondi outbreak

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has requested orders be drawn up to prevent COVID-19 from leaking out from the airport in the future.

The limo driver at the centre of the Bondi outbreak was not vaccinated, and why he failed to carry out daily COVID saliva tests is being investigated by police.

There is also currently no mask mandate for drivers transporting international travellers.

Mr Hazzard told Ben Fordham he’s instructed NSW Health to draw up clear orders today to prevent this from occurring again.

“They were explaining to me again that there are some challenges in that regard, but I said to them I’m not prepared to put up with the challenges, I just want it done.”

