Health Minister says hotel quarantine issues to be looked at ‘down the track’

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard they will consider additional safeguards, “down the track”, when welcoming international travellers.

The strain circulating around Sydney has been identified as a US strain but health authorities are yet to pinpoint how it leaked into the community.

Mr Hazzard told Chris Smith they’ve considered having incoming travellers tested before boarding a flight to NSW.

“[But] you can’t rely on overseas jurisdictions to necessarily be doing the testing the way we do it.

“We accept that there are additional safeguards that we can put in place.”

