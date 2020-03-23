Health Minister says Australia at global forefront of coronavirus testing

The Federal Health Minister says Australia is conducting a large number of coronavirus tests as more people are diagnosed with COVID-19.

The NSW Premier has said the state is in a ‘critical stage’ with 818 confirmed cases.

Faster tests have been approved for use in Australia which could potentially slow the spread of the disease.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt tells Alan Jones out of the 143,000 tests conducted to date, 1.2 per cent came back positive.

“We’re at the global forefront and the percentage of positive cases amongst those tests is the lowest of any of the countries for which I have figures.

“What that means is we are picking up a very large proportion of people that have it.

“So whilst cases continue to spread… our testing is probably the broadest and widest of anyone in the world.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy