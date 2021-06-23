2GB
Health Minister quells fury against ‘very helpful’ limousine driver at centre of outbreak

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Health authorities are racing to link four COVID-19 cases with the existing Bondi cluster, which has grown to 31.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson a surge capacity of “platinum standard” contact tracers are available should the number of unlinked cases become overwhelming.

He hinted a circuit-breaker lockdown was on the table, but would only be employed as a last resort, and urged Sydneysiders to use common sense in applying the health orders.

“We’ve always tried to be proportionate to the risk.

“It’s certainly worrying me, it’s worrying the Premier, it’s worrying Dr Chant … because of the nature of this variant.

“If you see a gap [in the restrictions], fill it yourself.”

Meanwhile, anger at the airport limousine driver whose infection began the Bondi outbreak has increased alongside the case numbers.

The man was not vaccinated, and whether he was wearing a face mask as mandated is being investigated by police.

“I’m not interested in the policing issue,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Just to be very clear, the health authorities have told me that the limo driver has been actually very, very helpful.

“He produced a photo of himself which enabled our CCTV tracers to find him in the store, and look to see what the passage was through the store.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson
