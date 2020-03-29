Health Minister promises ‘ruthlessly tough decisions’ to fight COVID-19

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt makes no apologies for tough border measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Under new rules, all arrivals coming into Australia will be quarantined in hotels for 14 days.

About 1500 international arrivals were greeted at Sydney Airport by police and the army on Sunday and bussed to hotels across the city.

There are reports travellers under quarantine are anxious about access to fresh air, laundry services and receiving fresh meals.

Minister Hunt tells Alan Jones some may not be happy about the quarantine but it is necessary.

“It’s the only possible decision… agonisingly tough measures on borders but uncompromising.

“Ruthlessly tough decisions on the borders and we will just continue to make these to save lives.”

