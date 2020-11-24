2GB
Health Minister ‘prepared for the worst’ with massive medical purchase

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
covid-19Greg HuntQANTASVACCINATIONS
The federal government has almost doubled the national stockpile of ventilators, purchasing 3000 additional units from manufacturer ResMed.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Jim Wilson the purchase makes sense given what Australia has learned from other nations.

“I don’t think we’re now going to need them, but our job … was to make sure we were prepared for the worst.

“We avoided the worst, but the worst is happening overseas. The world isn’t out of the woods yet.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsTravel
