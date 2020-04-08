Health Minister pleads with Australians to stay home this Easter

Australians are being reminded this Easter weekend will be a crucial period in stopping the virus from spreading.

The curve is flattening, with a decrease in cases with each new day, but authorities warn people shouldn’t become complacent.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt tells Alan Jones more needs to be done to save lives.

“We’ve seen some of the agony and tragedy overseas, it’s increasingly looking like Australia’s going to be able to avoid that if we continue doing what we are doing.

“This weekend will be one of the most important weekends in the entire course of the virus.

“If we can maintain the distance… then we can get these rates down further and that protects lives.”

