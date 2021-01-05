Health Minister gears up to name and shame COVID clinic charging for tests

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is racing to ensure residents aren’t being charged for undertaking COVID-19 tests at private clinics.

Auburn MP Lynda Voltz has provided a receipt from one of her constituents, showing they were charged $120 for the test.

Mr Hazzard told Chris Smith no one should have to pay to be tested, regardless of whether they hold a Medicare card or not.

“I have already been on the phone to the Deputy Secretary for Health, and said to her in no uncertain terms that I want discussions with the particular facility that’s doing the testing, to make it very clear that they do not charge.

“I’m so angry about it at the moment that if they don’t get it fixed, then I’ll be naming the particular laboratory.”

Image: Getty, Nine News