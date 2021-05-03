Health Minister encourages AstraZeneca uptake as staff train for mass vaccination

The staff of Sydney’s mass vaccination hub have begun their training, as Phase 2A of Australia’s vaccine rollout begins.

From today, over 50s are eligible for vaccination at respiratory clinics.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Clinton Maynard 100 hospital hubs and/or outreaches will be operating to aid uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Our health teams are reaching out to the extra groups that we’ve agreed with the federal government that we will do … particularly those staff who, if they were to get the virus, would be particularly dangerous to others.

“Next week on the 10th we’ll be opening up our large vaccination centre at Homebush … and within a couple of weeks, from the 24th, we’ll actually be making appointments for people … to have the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

However, Mr Hazzard stressed your GP should be your first port of call.

The hubs will be made “as comfortable as possible, but there won’t be a doctor that you know”.

