Health Minister delivers ‘blunt’ message to Australians over 50

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COVID-19 vaccineGreg Hunt
Article image for Health Minister delivers ‘blunt’ message to Australians over 50

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has made an urgent case for all eligible Australians to get vaccinated ASAP, as Victoria faces nine active community cases.

When asked by Jim Wilson if over 50s could be guaranteed their preferred dose, Mr Hunt made himself “absolutely clear”.

“We do not want anybody to wait … let me be absolutely clear.

“If you wait, and you catch COVID, you can die.

“I’m sorry to be so prescriptive and perhaps blunt about it, but do not wait.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
