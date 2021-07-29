2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • Health Minister backs confidence-boosting decision..

Health Minister backs confidence-boosting decision to deploy Defence Force

8 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
ADFGreg Huntlaw enforcementlockdownNSW Police
Article image for Health Minister backs confidence-boosting decision to deploy Defence Force

NSW has accepted the federal government’s offer to deploy Defence Force personnel into Greater Sydney.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has requested 300 new pairs of boots on the ground as police expand enforcement activities.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt commended the decision, telling Jim Wilson ADF troops will help Sydneysiders recognise the gravity of the situation.

“What we found in Victoria is that the ADF are trusted, they provided additional support on the ground to the police, they were able to help people.

“All of those things actually gave confidence, but also said to everybody ‘this is very serious’.

“‘If the ADF are here, we better follow what’s recommended.'”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873