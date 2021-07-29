Health Minister backs confidence-boosting decision to deploy Defence Force

NSW has accepted the federal government’s offer to deploy Defence Force personnel into Greater Sydney.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has requested 300 new pairs of boots on the ground as police expand enforcement activities.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt commended the decision, telling Jim Wilson ADF troops will help Sydneysiders recognise the gravity of the situation.

“What we found in Victoria is that the ADF are trusted, they provided additional support on the ground to the police, they were able to help people.

“All of those things actually gave confidence, but also said to everybody ‘this is very serious’.

“‘If the ADF are here, we better follow what’s recommended.'”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview