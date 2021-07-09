2GB
Health Minister ‘alert and alarmed’ as day’s case numbers rack up

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDcovid-19lockdown
Article image for Health Minister ‘alert and alarmed’ as day’s case numbers rack up

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has hinted Sydneysiders face a substantial increase in daily case numbers over the weekend.

He told Jim Wilson the region is moving in the direction of a further lockdown extension.

“I’m here in Health headquarters now, and I’m watching what’s going on, and it’s very concerning.

“It’s extremely concerning.

“I know some years ago John Howard talked about being alert but not alarmed; I feel as Health Minister I am alert and alarmed.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty

Jim Wilson
HealthNewsNSW
