Health authorities assign ‘tried and true process’ to Waverley school exposure

A student of St Charles’ Catholic Primary School in Waverley has tested positive to COVID-19, their infection currently unlinked to existing cases.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty told Jim Wilson testing is being arranged for fellow pupils at the school.

“We’ve got a tried and true process that we do a lot with school authorities over the last year or so, where we work through who might’ve been a close contact … and do it systematically.”

Dr McAnulty said while the link has not been confirmed, the case’s proximity to the heart of the cluster at Bondi gives authorities some confidence.

“It’s a bit of painstaking work sometimes.”

University of Sydney infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy told Jim Wilson the child’s case isn’t as concerning as one might assume.

“Primary school students are actually pretty low risk – they catch COVID at a much lower rate and if they do catch it, they get minimal symptoms most of the time.

“They’re also less likely to transmit.

“I’m not alarmed by a primary school child having an infection, other than the fact that we don’t know the chain of transmission.”

