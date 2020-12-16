2GB
Health alert for Sydney’s Northern Beaches as two new cases identified

5 hours ago
covid-19Northern Beaches
Article image for Health alert for Sydney’s Northern Beaches as two new cases identified

A man in his 70s and woman in her 60s have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The new cases are close contacts of each other but have no known source, and are not yet linked to the Sydney Airport case identified earlier today.

People who have attended the following venues are considered close contacts and should get tested and isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative result:

  • Palm Beach female change rooms on Sunday December 13 from 9am to 9:15am
  • Coast Palm Beach Café, Palm Beach on Sunday December 13 from 10am to 11am
  • Avalon Bowlo on Sunday December 13 from 3pm to 5pm
  • Sneaky Grind Café at Avalon Beach on Monday December 14 from 10.30am to 11am

People who have visited the following venues are casual contacts but should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result:

  • Woolworths Avalon Beach on Sunday December 13 from 12pm to 5pm
  • Oliver’s Pie, Careel Shopping Village, Avalon Beach on Monday December 14 from 9am to 9:15am

 

Image: Getty

NewsNSW
