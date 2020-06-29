‘Heads will roll!’: Ben Fordham’s fiery clash with Health Minister

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is refusing to back down on open borders, as Victoria’s coronavirus cases skyrocket.

The state recorded 75 new cases yesterday, taking it to 288 active cases.

NSW has had a handful of cases of community transmission in the past month and has asked people to limit travel to and from Victoria.

But Ben Fordham is questioning why the state government won’t close the borders to its neighbouring state.

“Heads will roll if, all of a sudden, the Victorian outbreak is imported to NSW,” Ben said.

“Ben, you can say that but I’m not agreeing with that,” Mr Hazzard shot back.

“We have made it clear to Victoria that we would be much happier if the ‘hot spot’ suburbs… were put into lockdown.”

