‘He would’ve died happy’: Daughter’s heartbreaking dilemma sparks legal fight

The “heartbreaking” dilemma of caring for ageing parents have been heard in a powerful interview on Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

71-year-old Beverly Baker, a guest on tonight’s episode of Insight on SBS, considers herself as capable as her 24-year-old self.

Despite that, she told Deborah Knight, she’s fighting hard to introduce voluntary euthanasia laws to save herself, and her family, from the suffering her father experienced in a nursing home.

“I do not want [my daughters] to go through that trauma ever again.

“If he had had his way … he would’ve died happy.”

Instead, “He was left sitting in nappies, and for a man like my father, who was fiercely independent … that would’ve been the most humiliating and mortifying thing.

“I’m not doing that to my kids, and I’m certainly not subjecting myself to what the Royal Commission is coming out with.”

