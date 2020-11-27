‘He was one of a kind’: Colin Hay’s heart-warming tales of a musical great

Colin Hay of Men at Work has opened up about the musical great who “was there from the start” and inspires him, even after his death.

The much-loved musician from Max Merritt & the Meteors, Max Merritt, passed away at the age of 79 in September.

Musician Colin Hay told Deborah Knight, Max meant a great deal to him and he misses him more as time goes by.

“He pops into my head very often.

“For the last few years … we would spend time, and the main thing we would do is have breakfast; that was the best thing.

“It’s just a great thing to be able to spend time with somebody who inspired you so much, and continued to do as well.

“He had songs in him right up until the end; he was one of a kind.”

Colin Hay recorded several songs on Max Merritt’s final album, ‘I Can Dream’ released worldwide today.

Image: Channel Nine