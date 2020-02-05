‘He took real ownership’: Brad Arthur praises Mitchell Moses’ development

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has heaped praise on Mitchell Moses, despite their previously rocky relationship.

After a huge 2019 season which saw the Eels embark on their second finals appearance since the 2009 Grand Final, Arthur is optimistic about the year ahead.

He tells Mark Levy that Moses has really matured and no longer blames others for his own faults.

“Sometimes they just get to a stage of their career, and I think Mitchell’s at that, where he took real ownership himself and accountability of his own performances.

“It’s all off the back of his own mentality and his own way of thinking about what he’s going to do to improve.

“He knows that he’s had a good season last year. The challenge for him is to back it up and have a better one again in 2020.”

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe