‘He needs to be happy’: Brad Fittler weighs in on David Fifita saga

Rumours are swirling over the future of Brisbane Broncos second-rower David Fifita after the Gold Coast Titans offered the star a million dollar contract.

Fox Sports reported Fifita had rejected the $1.1 million offer to ditch the Broncos, but Titans culture manager Mal Meninga has now upped the offer to a record $1.25 million.

Blues coach Brad Fittler urged caution over the rumours.

“You’ve got to take everything from an arm’s distance, because we haven’t heard David Fifita and his view.”

Freddy told Mark Levy the star second-rower’s comfort should be a priority.

“The biggest thing with David is he needs to go somewhere where he’s going to be happy.

“We focus so much on money … but that will pale in significance if he’s the whole time fighting and he’s not happy.

“Without ticking that box, it can be a long time.”

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website