PM responds to Holgate’s bullying allegations, skirting full apology

Mark Levy is pushing for an apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison after he demanded Christine Holgate be sacked for her position as Australia Post CEO.

“I want to make it very clear here, and I’m a supporter of Scott Morrison: he needs to apologise to Christine Holgate,” he said.

“He really should, given the response and outrage since her evidence yesterday.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to allegations made by Christine Holgate he ‘bullied’ her out of her role as Australia Post CEO, stopping short of an apology.

“It hurt her deeply and that was not my intention and so, I regret that,” Mr Morrison said on The West Australian’s podcast this morning.

Mark Levy now wants to see similar comments made by the ALP, who he argues catapulted the claims last year.

“Both sides of parliament supported the demise of Christine Holgate, with the Labor Party saying it was unacceptable for her to remain as CEO,” said Mark.

“She deserves an apology from firstly the board and chair of Australia Post, she deserves an apology from the Prime Minister and she deserves an apology from the Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.”

Image: Parliament of Australia