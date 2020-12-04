2GB
Harry Pincock found after hours of wandering the city alone

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Missing person
14-year-old Harry Pincock has been found after going missing from Sydney’s east around 11am this morning.

Harry’s mum Claudine was emotional as she delivered the good news, telling Jim Wilson her son was eventually located safe and well at Broadway.

“We’re over the moon … I’m just a little bit overwhelmed!”

Click PLAY below to hear the update

EARLIER:

Harry was last seen around the Double Bay, Edgecliff, Woollahra area. He is wearing his school uniform and is carrying his iPad in a green cover.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he has several medical conditions including Down Syndrome.

Any sighting of Harry should be reported to Waverley Police on 9369 9899.

NewsNSW
