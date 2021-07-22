Harvard Professor explains why Sydney could end its lockdown now

A United States Professor says Sydney’s lockdown could end now, with a focus on vaccinating those over 60.

Greater Sydney is in its fourth week of lockdown, with no clear end in sight.

Harvard Medical School Professor Martin Kulldorff told Ben Fordham Australia could abolish lockdowns now, as long as the majority of the elderly are vaccinated and those over 60, who aren’t vaccinated, take careful social distancing measures.

“Once we have older people vaccinated then we are fine, we don’t need to do lockdowns.

“Until they are vaccinated, they need to be physically distanced from others.

“Younger people should be able to live their normal lives.”

