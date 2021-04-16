Handout’s unforeseen challenge for the hospitality industry

Business is booming at The Fiddler in Rouse Hill thanks to the government’s Dine and Discover vouchers, forcing the pub to undertake a hiring blitz.

1400 people came through their doors last Thursday, nearly four times their usual diners.

Group Marketing Manager Michael Latham told Deborah Knight The Fiddler and its sister restaurants are so desperate for staff, they’re offering $2500 bonuses to new hires after three months.

“The problem is that some of these chefs are really difficult to find for us; there’s a bit of a shortage in the industry.

“It’s not to say we’re not getting inquiries coming through … but there’s just not enough.”

