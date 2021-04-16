2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Handout’s unforeseen challenge for the hospitality industry

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
dine and discoverHospitalityRestaurants
Article image for Handout’s unforeseen challenge for the hospitality industry

Business is booming at The Fiddler in Rouse Hill thanks to the government’s Dine and Discover vouchers, forcing the pub to undertake a hiring blitz.

1400 people came through their doors last Thursday, nearly four times their usual diners.

Group Marketing Manager Michael Latham told Deborah Knight The Fiddler and its sister restaurants are so desperate for staff, they’re offering $2500 bonuses to new hires after three months.

“The problem is that some of these chefs are really difficult to find for us; there’s a bit of a shortage in the industry.

“It’s not to say we’re not getting inquiries coming through … but there’s just not enough.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
FoodNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873