Hamzy lawyer fights police’s ‘stringent’ bid to stop erupting gangland war

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Ahmed DibAlameddinesHamzy
Article image for Hamzy lawyer fights police’s ‘stringent’ bid to stop erupting gangland war

Police are concerned of a building gangland war between the allegedly feuding Alameddine and Hamzy families.

NSW Police have served draft Serious Crime Prevention Orders on numerous associates and family members of both families.

The draft orders would severely limit their movements; from the phone they use to the company they keep.

The Hamzy family lawyer Ahmed Dib told Jim Wilson they are going to fight the socially limiting orders “all the way to the Supreme Court”.

“They’re quite stringent, it’s difficult for me to discuss every order because there’s such a significant amount of orders being made.

“They limit a person’s ability to live harmoniously within the community.”

Jim Wilson
AustraliaCrimeLawNSW
