Hams recalled amid listeria contamination concerns

O’Brien’s Wholesale Meats has recalled six ham varieties due to listeria contamination.

The recall applies to the following products, available for purchase from IGA supermarkets and independent butchers.

Full Boneless Leg Ham (various weights). Use by 24 March 2021, 1 April 2021, 6 April 2021

Champagne Leg Ham (various weights). Use by 1 April 2021, 6 April 2021

Half Leg Ham (various weights). Use by 1 April 2021, 6 April 2021

Full Leg Ham (various weights). Use by 1 April 2021, 6 April 2021

Half Boneless Leg Ham (various weights), use by 6 April 2021

Third Leg Ham (various weights). Use by 6 April 2021

Image: Supplied via Nine News