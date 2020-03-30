Hamish Blake asks if there is ‘Zoom for one more’
Laughter has never been more important and one comedian has made it his job to bring light to these difficult times.
Hamish Blake tells Deborah Knight he’s never been busier but he’s learning a lot as he pranks different businesses in their Zoom meetings.
He’s joined university classes, marketing meetings, a bakery and an agricultural tutorial, just to name a few.
Seems like everyone is busy doing zoom meetings and classes, while I sit here doing NO meetings and learning NOTHING from any classes. That’s about to change. Send me your zoom meeting ID and a time (like Matt did for his UniSA law tutorial) and I’ll try to swing past for a bit. DM me over the weekend for meetings and classes next week. We’re all in this together guys so let’s really get down to work and learn some stuff and do some good meetings. 👍
“The best way it works if just one person from the meeting sneakily sends me the zoom details.
“My goal is just to appear in the meetings, stay as quiet as I can for as long as I can, and sometimes it takes quite a few minutes.”
Image: Instagram/theiconicau