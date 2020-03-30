2GB
Hamish Blake asks if there is ‘Zoom for one more’

35 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Hamish BlakePrank

Laughter has never been more important and one comedian has made it his job to bring light to these difficult times.

Hamish Blake tells Deborah Knight he’s never been busier but he’s learning a lot as he pranks different businesses in their Zoom meetings.

He’s joined university classes, marketing meetings, a bakery and an agricultural tutorial, just to name a few.

“The best way it works if just one person from the meeting sneakily sends me the zoom details.

“My goal is just to appear in the meetings, stay as quiet as I can for as long as I can, and sometimes it takes quite a few minutes.”

 

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentHealthTechnology
