2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Halt on COVID-19 vaccine trial not yet cause for alarm

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Oxford UniversityProfessor Brendan CrabbSciencevaccine

Late stage human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed at Oxford University have been put on hold after a patient became sick.

Phase 3 of the AstraZeneca trials were underway in the US and UK.

The federal government has signed a deal to bring the vaccine to Australia, if it’s successful.

Macfarlane Burnet Institute CEO Professor Brendan Crabb told Jim Wilson the halt isn’t cause for alarm at this stage.

“[This is] really common, when it gets to this stage,” he said.

“This is, in the end, is comforting I hope.

“If there’s any concern out there for the general public who aren’t used to watching drugs and vaccines being developed in real time, or worried safety will be compromised, it won’t be  compromised.”

He said it is most likely the trial will be paused for a matter of days, and it remains unclear if the patient received the vaccine or a placebo.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873