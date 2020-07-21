‘Halfway house’ to reduce unnecessary euthanasia in greyhound racing

Greyhound Racing NSW will build a ‘halfway house’ in the Hunter Valley to rehabilitate up to 400 retiring dogs.

GRNSW CEO Tony Mestrov told Ray Hadley the deposit on the property has been paid, with the purchase expected to be finalised in mid-October.

“Welfare is at the forefront of everything we have done … over the past couple of years.

“It’s really a transition centre. Our behaviourists will do some assessments – some will be pet-ready, … others will need some work to try and transition into pet life.

“Some simply can’t be re-homed, Ray. They’ll live the rest of their lives out on the property, so this once again goes closer to our zero unnecessary euthanasia target.”

Image: Getty