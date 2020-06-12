Gym owners ‘eagerly waiting’ to throw open their doors tomorrow

Gym junkies across the state are getting ready to bust out the weights, with restrictions on gyms lifting as of Saturday.

From June 13, gyms, fitness, pilates, yoga and dance studios can reopen with up to 10 people per class, and 100 people in an indoor venue.

GFitness gym owner Paul Gill told Mark Levy the financial impact of the closure has been “massive”, despite the gym’s pivot to online memberships.

“We’ve been eagerly waiting for this moment.

“We’ve been closed for 12 weeks now.”

Despite disinfecting, deep cleaning and setting up hand sanitiser stations, to ensure his business is completely prepared to protect customers, Mr Gill will hold off until Monday to reopen.

“We can’t believe how desperate they are to get back.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty