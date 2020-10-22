Guy Sebastian reveals special connection behind his favourite song

Guy Sebastian has revealed the special connection to his favourite song on his new album T.R.U.T.H.

His sons Archie and Hudson feature in ‘In a World’, which he wrote for Archie.

“I got them in the studio, which I’m lucky enough to have in the house,” he told Deborah Knight.

“It was late one night, they were in their pyjamas, and I got them to sing on this track.

“It’s probably my favourite song on the album.”

Image: Getty/Don Arnold