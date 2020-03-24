2GB
Guy Sebastian performs live from self-isolation

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Guy Sebastian is the latest artist to perform live for listeners while “bound to the house”, singing Beatles songs a capella on Ben Fordham Live.

He tells Ben the coronavirus news has been “all-consuming”.

“You can go down a bit of a rabbit hole when you’re isolated especially, so I’ve been trying to play as much music as possible.”

Mr Sebastian will perform on Instagram Live on Thursday at midday, in support of Global Citizen’s effort to keep people connected while social distancing.

The #TogetherAtHome campaign has already featured twelve ‘virtual concerts’, with artists like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin participating.

Mr Sebastian gave Ben a sneak preview, taking his requests for ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Imagine’.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview and performance

Image: Getty/Cole Bennetts

 

