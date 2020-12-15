2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Guy and Jules Sebastian’s Christmas surprise for bushfire-hit family

31 mins ago
Joe Hildebrand
Guy SebastianJules Sebastian
Article image for Guy and Jules Sebastian’s Christmas surprise for bushfire-hit family

Guy Sebastian and his wife, Jules, visited a local farming family in regional Victoria who had battled through devastating droughts, bushfires and the impact of the pandemic.

The pair surprised the family with a Christmas hamper of $10,000 worth of gifts.

Guy told Joe Hildebrand they are one of a handful of families who received a hamper.

“There were some really fun things like Bluetooth speakers and a couch that they need.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Instagram/julessebastian

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873