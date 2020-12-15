Guy and Jules Sebastian’s Christmas surprise for bushfire-hit family

Guy Sebastian and his wife, Jules, visited a local farming family in regional Victoria who had battled through devastating droughts, bushfires and the impact of the pandemic.

The pair surprised the family with a Christmas hamper of $10,000 worth of gifts.

Guy told Joe Hildebrand they are one of a handful of families who received a hamper.

“There were some really fun things like Bluetooth speakers and a couch that they need.”

Image: Instagram/julessebastian